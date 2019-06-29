Rape accused escapes from police custody in Goa

A 30-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, accused of raping a British woman at a beach village in South Goa last December, escaped from police custody in Margao on Friday.

According to the South Goa police, undertrial Ramchandran Yellappa was being escorted to the court complex for a hearing, when he requested the police personnel to take him to a toilet.

According to Superintendent of Police, South Goa, Arvind Gawas, Yellappa removed the glass panels from the ventilator of the toilet and fled. “We have launched a massive manhunt,” Mr. Gawas said.

The accused is facing trial for the rape and robbery of a 48-year-old British woman near the Canacona railway station in South Goa on December 20. The crime which was committed at a public place had created furore raising questions on the safety of women in the coastal State.