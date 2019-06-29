Other States

Rape accused escapes from police custody in Goa

more-in

A 30-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, accused of raping a British woman at a beach village in South Goa last December, escaped from police custody in Margao on Friday.

According to the South Goa police, undertrial Ramchandran Yellappa was being escorted to the court complex for a hearing, when he requested the police personnel to take him to a toilet.

According to Superintendent of Police, South Goa, Arvind Gawas, Yellappa removed the glass panels from the ventilator of the toilet and fled. “We have launched a massive manhunt,” Mr. Gawas said.

The accused is facing trial for the rape and robbery of a 48-year-old British woman near the Canacona railway station in South Goa on December 20. The crime which was committed at a public place had created furore raising questions on the safety of women in the coastal State.

Comments
Related Topics Other States
sexual assault & rape
Goa
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 29, 2019 9:18:48 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/rape-accused-escapes-from-police-custody-in-goa/article28218673.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story