Rape accused escapes from Goa court

An undertrial, accused for the rape of a 40-year-old British woman at a beach village in Canacona in South Goa last December, escaped from police custody on Friday from a toilet in the Margao court complex.
According to South Goa police, Ramchandran Yellapa (30) from Tamil Nadu was being escorted to the court complex for a hearing when he requested the police personnel to lead him to a toilet on the premises.
Superintendent of Police, South Goa, Arvind Gawas, said Yellappa removed glass panels from the ventilator of the toilet and fled.
“We have launched a hunt for him and are hopeful of nabbing him,” Mr. Gawas said.
The accused is facing trial for the rape and robbery of a 48-year-old British woman near the Canacona railway station in South Goa on December 20.(eom)
