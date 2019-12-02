Rape accused arrested after victim ends life in Odisha

The Odisha government on Sunday placed a police officer under suspension as he did not initiate investigation into an allegation of rape after which the victim reportedly committed suicide in Mayurbhanj district.

Three persons, including the prime accused, have been arrested.

The victim, a college lecturer, had submitted a complaint that she had been raped by a relative in Keonjhar district.

Though the complaint was lodged on October 30, neither any arrest had been made nor was any medical test conducted.

The woman’s body was found hanging inside her hostel room on Saturday evening. Her family members alleged that she had been murdered.

Mayurbhanj police suspended P.K. Swain, an Assistant Sub-Inspector,who was the investigating officer in the case.

Inspector in-charge of Jharpokharia police has been transferred to district police headquarters.

Suicide prevention helpline: Sanjivini: Society for Mental Health.

Telephone: 011-4076 9002, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. -7.30 p.m.