Other States

Rangolis liven up doorsteps of Kukudakhandi’s home quarantined

Houses with persons in home quarantine are being identified in Kukudakhandi block of Odisha’s Ganjam district through the innovative use of traditional Odia jhoti or rangoli patterns.

According to Ganjam District Collector Vijay Amruta Kulange, the unique approach has been taken up by concerned ASHA volunteers and anganwadi workers in Kukudakhandi block to ensure strict adherence to home quarantine protocols.

Jhotis are traditionally drawn in front of homes every morning.

These days, every morning, ASHA volunteers and anganwadi workers draw a special decorative pattern with the abbreviation “HQ” (for home quarantine), and the house number, in front the homes of persons in home quarantine. They intend to continue the practice till the required quarantine period ends. Unlike small posters or notices pasted on walls, the rangoli is visible from a distance.

Visibility of the rangoli makes villagers aware of the people in home quarantine and ensures rules are followed by everyone — for example, it also prevents others from visiting the quarantined homes even by mistake.

At present, over 70,000 persons are in home quarantine in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

