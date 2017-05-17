Raneh waterfall awarded Best Holiday Award

The picturesque Raneh waterfall near Khajuraho in Madhya Pradesh has been awarded the Best Holiday Award for 2017.

The award was given to Madhya Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation by the country’s well-known Travel and Information Portal Holiday IQ at a ceremony in New Delhi on May 15, a public relation department official said on Wednesday.

Raneh waterfall is situated about 20 km away from world famous heritage site Khajuraho.

“Foreign tourists, who visit Khajuraho, have compared the Raneh waterfall to North America’s famous Canyon. Tourists from all over the country and abroad come here every year to enjoy the natural beauty,” the official said.

The waterfall is also close to Panna Tiger Reserve and Ken crocodile sanctuary, he added.