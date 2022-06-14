Ranchi Police release posters of violence accused, removes them later

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais had summoned police officials and asked them to make public names and addresses of protesters

Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais had summoned police officials and asked them to make public names and addresses of protesters

Days after violence had broken out in Ranchi after Friday’s prayer meeting on June 10 which had claimed two lives and injured over 20 persons, the police on Tuesday released posters of those indulged in violence seeking information about them from public but later removed them.

Earlier on June 13, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais had summoned the State police chief and other officials and asked them make public the names and addresses of all protestors. The Governor had also asked officials to put up posters at main places and thoroughfares of the city so that people could identify them and help the police.

The Ranchi police on Tuesday put up the posters carrying photographs of as many as 33 protestors near the Raj Bhawan and sought information about them from common people but, later removed those posters. The posters had also carried contact number of polices officials.

Violence had broken out at Ranchi’s main road area on June 10 after Friday’s prayer in which two people, including a young boy, had died while about 20 people, including a dozen police officials were injured. Later, the police had clamped curfew and section 144 of the CrPC. while, suspending internet services in the affected areas to control the situation.

The situation, however, was brought under control soon and for last two days normal life was restored in those areas affected by the violence. Shops and offices were opened while, traffic resumed at the main road amid heavy deployment of police personnel.

“Find out details of all protestors and those who have been caught, make their names and addresses public, make their hoardings by displaying their photographs at main places in the city so that public can identify them and help the police”, said the release issued by Jharkhand Public Relation Department. “All such people who are spreading rumors on social media about the incident need to be identified and punished”, the Governor said.

Meanwhile, Ranchi police have arrested some people and lodged as many as 25 FIRs in the incident. The police said six of 22 accused in the incident are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Ranchi.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren on June 13 told presspersons in Ranchi that “many shocking news and videos are emerging from various places and they have to be looked into. Today every news, every video seems to have some hidden agenda. We’ve to see through it and we’ve to protect our democracy and the Constitution in these trying times. The country is going through a peculiar phase and we need to move forward with great care and understanding”.