Ranchi court modifies ‘donate Koran’ order

A court here on Wednesday modified its order asking a college girl, arrested for an offensive Facebook post, to donate copies of the Koran as a pre-condition for bail.

The court changing its order allowed her regular bail by furnishing bail bond of ₹7,000 and two sureties of like amount each.

Judicial Magistrate Manish Kumar Singh modifying his Tuesday’s order, said the court has granted a petition filed by the investigating officer cum-officer-in- charge of Pithoria police station praying for doing away with the condition of donating copies of the Quran because of the difficulties in its implementation.

Condition retained

The court retained its condition that one of the bailers should be a local resident of Ranchi district and another must be a relative of the of petitioner. Lawyers of the civil court on Wednesday boycotted the court in protest against the order asking the girl to distribute copies of the holy book.