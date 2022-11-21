Rampur bypoll: Azam Khan’s confidant joins BJP

November 21, 2022 11:00 pm | Updated 11:00 pm IST - Ghaziabad

In yet another shock for senior Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan, his close confidant and media in-charge Fasahat Ali Khan Shanu switched to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) along with his supporters in the presence of BJP State president Bhupendra Chaudhary on Monday.

The development can impact the SP campaign as it has come just days before the December 5 Rampur Sadar byelection, necessitated after the conviction of Mr. Khan in a hate speech case. It also meant that the BJP is serenading not just the backward Muslims as Mr. Shanu hails from a Pathan family. The scion of Rampur Nawab family, Kazim Ali Khan, a senior member of the Congress, has already extended support to the BJP candidate Akash Saxena.

The SP has fielded Asim Raja, another close aide of Mr. Khan who has been the election agent of the 10-time MLA for years. Party sources said Mr. Shanu was also eyeing the ticket but the multiple criminal cases filed by the BJP government worked against him.

Mr. Shanu, who has two dozen cases against him and whose externment period under the Goondas Act had ended on November 12, said he was swayed by the Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas credo of the Prime Minister and CM Yogi Adityanath’s dedication towards executing it on the ground. “Politics is about ideology and we have realised we were with the wrong ideology,” he said.

In SP, he said, Abduls’ (referring to common Muslims) role was just to lay the carpet for the leadership. “He didn’t get anything in return. During the BJP’s rule, we have realised that all the government schemes are reaching the common man, irrespective of religion and caste.”

On the multiple cases against him, Mr. Shanu said the law would take its own course and that he had not switched sides because of pressure. “I have nothing personal against Azam sahib. He chose to stay with the SP and we have decided to move on.”

Sources close to him reminded that Mr. Shanu had raised his voice against the party leadership after the Assembly election as well. At that time, it was speculated that he was doing it at the behest of Mr. Khan. Later the relations between Mr. Khan and party president Akhilesh Yadav improved and the episode was forgotten.

Responding to the development, SP spokesperson Abdul Hafiz Gandhi said, “Those who are going to the BJP camp are doing it under tremendous pressure. They know that the BJP is vindictive.” Some, he added, bend under this pressure while others withstand it. “In my view, commitment to one’s ideology is more important than the protection of personal interest.”

While political observers said it was yet another case of an alleged offender becoming clean after joining the ruling party, BJP district president Ajay Gupta described it as the success of BJP’s outreach towards Muslims. “Muslims didn’t show faith in the party in the Assembly election but realised there was no step motherly treatment from the government towards Rampur after the polls.” As for criminal charges against Mr. Shanu, Mr. Gupta said, “We will study their seriousness after the byelection. No wrongdoer will be saved.”