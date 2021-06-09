Ramp up vaccination, Adityanath tells officials

LUCKNOW

09 June 2021 00:45 IST

U.P. Chief Minister targets six lakh doses every day

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday asked officials to increase the pace of vaccination in the State and attempt to administer six lakh doses daily.

From July 1, this should be further increased to 10 lakh doses per day, the CM said after an official meeting on tackling the pandemic.

The State administered 4.5 lakh doses over the past 24 hours, the government said.

The State government also decided to relax the Corona Curfew restrictions in all 75 districts as the active cases in each one dropped below 600. From Tuesday, business establishments and markets in all districts would be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. for five days a week. There would be a weekend lockdown, however.

A decision on extending this strategy would be taken after a week depending on the situation, the government said.

U.P. officially recorded only 797 new cases and 94 new deaths over 24 hours. The State has 14,067 active cases while the recovery rate was 97.9%, the health department said.

“The CM said the corona infection has come down. But coronavirus is not gone,” a government spokesperson said, quoting Mr. Adityanath's instructions to officials to continue following COVID-19 protocols.