ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra CM felicitates outgoing Governor

February 17, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 10:33 pm IST - Mumbai

Koshyari, who served for more than three years, was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the contingent of Indian Navy

The Hindu Bureau

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with State Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis calls on the outgoing State Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari, at Raj Bhavan, in Mumbai on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on the outgoing Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on the outgoing Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Mumbai. They felicitated the governor and wished him a long and healthy life,” the governor’s office said.

Later, Mr. Koshyari, who served for more than three years, was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the contingent of Indian Navy. The newly appointed Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, will take charge at 12.40 p.m. on Saturday, officials said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Mumbai / Maharashtra

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US