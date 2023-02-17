HamberMenu
Ramesh Bais to take charge as Maharashtra Governor on Saturday

Koshyari, who served for more than three years, was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the contingent of Indian Navy

February 17, 2023 09:31 pm | Updated 09:31 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren bids farewell to outgoing State Governor Ramesh Bais, at Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi on Friday.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren bids farewell to outgoing State Governor Ramesh Bais, at Birsa Munda Airport, in Ranchi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on the outgoing Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan on Friday.

“Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called on the outgoing Governor of Maharashtra Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Mumbai. They felicitated the governor and wished him a long and healthy life,” the governor’s office said.

Later, Mr. Koshyari, who served for more than three years, was given a ceremonial Guard of Honour by the contingent of Indian Navy. The newly appointed Governor of Maharashtra, Ramesh Bais, will take charge at 12.40 p.m. on Saturday, officials said.

