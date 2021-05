Ramdev’s comments irresponsible: Maharashtra COVID task force member

Shashank Joshi. File Photo.

22 May 2021 18:15 IST

Maharashtra COVID-19 task force member and senior doctor Shashank Joshi on Saturday termed yoga guru Ramdev’s comments on allopathy as wrong and irresponsible.

Earlier in the day, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) took strong exception to Ramdev’s comments in a viral video where he said allopathy is a “stupid science” and lakhs of people have died after taking allopathic medicines. Remdesivir, Faviflu and other drugs approved by the Drugs Controller General of India have failed in treatment of COVID-19, he further said.

“It is wrong to make such irresponsible statements. Remdesivir helps in clinical recovery, but it is not a life- saving drug. It also does not affect any person (adversely). It is wrong to make such statements about allopathy,” Dr Joshi said, speaking to a Marathi news channel.

“I respect Ayurveda or Unani systems of medicine,” he added.