Ramdas Athawale invites Naveen Patnaik-led BJD to formally join NDA

Ramdas Athawale, Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment. File photo Ranjeet Kumar | Photo Credit: Ranjeet Kumar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi might increase budgetary allocation for Odisha if Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished to formally join National Democratic Alliance (NDA), said Ramdas Athawale, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, here on Monday, August 23, 2022

ADVERTISEMENT

“I pay my gratitude to Mr. Patnaik for extending steady support for passage of Bills in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha even though his party is not part of the NDA. His party is always welcome if he joins NDA in future,” said the Republican Party of India (RPI) president.

Also read: It is Naveen Patnaik all the way

“Mr. Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal [BJD] was earlier with the NDA. It is good that the BJD managed to form a government on its own. But if Odisha CM joins the NDA, he will get more benefits. Prime Minister Mr. Modi might place more funds in budgetary allocation for the State and extend support for Odisha’s development,” said the Minister.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik with President Droupadi Murmu. | Photo Credit: PTI

Stating that he personally wanted Mr. Patnaik to be part of the NDA, Mr. Athawale said, “the Odisha CM is soft-spoken and has been in power for consecutively five terms. He is a good leader who focuses on farmer empowerment.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Union Minister said the NDA was confident of performing better in the 2024 election as the Modi government had done a lot for farmers. “The BJP would better its 2019 performance by winning more seats. In 2019, it had won 303 seats,” he said.

On Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar leaving the NDA, Mr. Athawale said, “though Mr. Kumar has left NDA, we have not abandoned him. The Bihar CM was with the NDA. Subsequently, he went with Rashtriya Janata Dal [RJD]. But, he could not gel with the Bihar-based party. Again he returned to the NDA. Now, Mr. Kumar has opted to go with the RJD. We are sure by the time 2024 election comes, he would return to our fold.”

“If Mr. Kumar does not return to the NDA, it would not have any impact on the electoral outcome in Bihar. The people of Bihar did not like his decision to align with the RJD. Despite the 45 seats won by Mr. Kumar’s party compared to the BJP’s 70-odd seats, Mr. Modi ensured that Mr. Kumar became Bihar CM. Whoever betrays the BJP, the BJP knows how to settle scores,” said Mr. Athawale.

The RPI leader said, “the BJP became stronger in Bihar following the departure of the JD(U) from the NDA and the BJP will win more seats. The NDA will surely win more than 350 seats and form the government again at Centre.”