Ramakant Gundecha cremated

Padma Shri-awardee Dhrupad vocalist Ramakant Gundecha was cremated in Bhopal on Saturday, a day after he died of a heart attack in the city.

The younger among the famous Gundecha brothers (Umakant-Ramakant), the 57-year-old vocalist suffered a heart attack while waiting for a train for Pune at Habibganj railway station here. “Ramakant Gundecha died on his way to hospital,” his brother Umakant Gundecha said.

His last rites were performed at Bhadbhada cremation ground in the city. The deceased maestro is survived by his wife and a son.