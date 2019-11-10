Other States

Ramakant Gundecha cremated

Dhrupad singer Ramakant Gundecha during a performance.

Dhrupad singer Ramakant Gundecha during a performance.  

Dhrupad maestro died of a heart attack at a railway station

Padma Shri-awardee Dhrupad vocalist Ramakant Gundecha was cremated in Bhopal on Saturday, a day after he died of a heart attack in the city.

The younger among the famous Gundecha brothers (Umakant-Ramakant), the 57-year-old vocalist suffered a heart attack while waiting for a train for Pune at Habibganj railway station here. “Ramakant Gundecha died on his way to hospital,” his brother Umakant Gundecha said.

His last rites were performed at Bhadbhada cremation ground in the city. The deceased maestro is survived by his wife and a son.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Feb 15, 2020 2:29:42 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/ramakant-gundecha-cremated/article29934317.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY