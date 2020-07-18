Ram temple trust invites PM to start project

Lucknow:

18 July 2020 22:47 IST

Soil testing is on to plan the foundation, says general secretary Champat Rai.

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would be constructed in about three years once the drawing of the structure is ready and funds for it collected, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said on Saturday.

The trust has sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone of the temple, and even suggested two dates — July 29 and August 5, said Mr. Rai.

“But the final decision would be taken by the PMO,” Mr. Rai said, after a meeting of the trust in Ayodhya.

Mr. Rai said that the construction of the temple would not take more than 3.5 years once the situation becomes normal and the funds are collected. He announced that Sompura Marble Industries, a firm from Gujarat, would provide the stones for the temple, like it had been doing since the 1990s.

As for the cost of construction, Mr. Rai said it would all depend on what the “society gives (donates).”

Larsen & Toubro, the firm which will oversee the construction, was collecting samples for soil testing, said Mr. Rai.

A drawing of the foundation of the temple would be made on the basis of the strength of the soil at a depth of 60 metres, he added.