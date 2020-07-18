Ram temple trust invites PM to start project

The Ram Mandir in Ayodhya would be constructed in about three years once the drawing of the structure is ready and funds for it collected, Champat Rai, general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, said on Saturday.
Ram temple trust confirms idols recovery
The trust has sent an invitation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for laying the foundation stone of the temple, and even suggested two dates — July 29 and August 5, said Mr. Rai.
“But the final decision would be taken by the PMO,” Mr. Rai said, after a meeting of the trust in Ayodhya.
Mr. Rai said that the construction of the temple would not take more than 3.5 years once the situation becomes normal and the funds are collected. He announced that Sompura Marble Industries, a firm from Gujarat, would provide the stones for the temple, like it had been doing since the 1990s.
As for the cost of construction, Mr. Rai said it would all depend on what the “society gives (donates).”
Larsen & Toubro, the firm which will oversee the construction, was collecting samples for soil testing, said Mr. Rai.
A drawing of the foundation of the temple would be made on the basis of the strength of the soil at a depth of 60 metres, he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath