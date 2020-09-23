Other States

Ram temple Trust applies for permission to accept donations from abroad

Setting a course: Mahant Nritya Gopal Das (third from right) of the Ramjanmabhoomi Nyas, the new chairperson of the Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust, and members at its first meeting in New Delhi.

The Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra Trust has applied for permission from the central government to accept foreign donations for the construction of Ram temple here, a Trust official said.

Devotees from foreign countries have started sending donations for the Ram temple to the Trust, its office in-charge Prakash Gupta said.

On Tuesday, the office received a cheque of $1,500 from an American citizen of Indian origin. The Trust will soon open an NRI account where the donations in foreign currencies will be deposited, he said.

Since the ground-breaking ceremony on August 5 for the Ram temple, donations have been pouring in, and the Trust’s funds have risen to ₹75 crore, he said.

“The Trust is receiving regular donations from devotees in the country. Now devotees in foreign countries are donating through cheques, mostly in different foreign currencies,” Gupta said. “The Trust has applied for permission from the government of India to receive these foreign donations. The permission is likely to be granted soon, after which the Trust will open an NRI account in Punjab National Bank.”

Gupta said people in large numbers are offering cash donations varying from ₹11 to ₹11,000.

