Ram Temple Consecration | Maharashtra government declares public holiday on January 22

January 19, 2024 08:06 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Mumbai

Additionally, various States, including Uttar Pradesh, Goa, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Assam, and Madhya Pradesh, have also declared public holidays or half-day holidays on this date

The Hindu Bureau

View of the Ram Temple in the evening ahead of its consecration ceremony, in Ayodhya, Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Maharashtra government has declared a public holiday on January 22, aligning with the consecration ceremony of Ayodhya’s Ram Temple.

A notification issued by the General Administration Department of Maharashtra government, said exercising powers given by the Ministry of Home Affairs, it has decided to announce a public holiday on Monday.

The Centre had previously announced a half day holiday for all its officers, institutions, and industrial establishments across India in honour of the Ram Temple’s ‘pran pratishtha’ ceremony.

Get The Hindu News App on

