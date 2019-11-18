Ram temple a symbol of self-respect: VHP

The Ram Janmabhoomi temple in Ayodhya is a symbol of Hindu religious sentiments and self-respect, Vishwa Hindu Parishad secretary general Milind Parande has said.

Speaking to the media in the city on Sunday, Mr. Parande termed the Supreme Court verdict on the Ayodhya title suit as “the victory of truth” and a result of the struggle and sacrifices made by lakhs of Hindus.

“As the Supreme Court has asked the Central government to organise a trust for the construction of the temple, we hope that the government soon takes steps for it,” he said.

The VHP secretary general also took on the Kerala government on the Sabarimala temple controversy, saying it is the intent of the ruling party to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindu devotees.

“The VHP does not worry about being a part of the trust committee, but we believe that the construction [of the Ram temple] should be done according to the wishes of Hindu society… The temple should be constructed with the money of Hindu society as it’s the Hindu society’s temple, and it should not become a government temple,” Mr. Parande said.

Given that the All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has decided to file a review petition against the Ayodhya verdict, Mr. Parande said it was their right to file a review petition, although the decision of Supreme Court was very balanced.

“They had the time in the 40-day hearings to prove that the disputed land had a Muslim graveyard or it was an empty land, but they failed to prove it.”

He said if the AIMPLB thought the demolition of the Babri mosque was illegal, it should also think of the temple at that site, which he claimed was demolished before the mosque.

Mr. Parande said neither the VHP nor the Ram Janmabhoomi Nyas had asked for any donations for the temple construction in the recent times, and warned people not to believe in rumours.

Hee also accused the Communist Party of Kerala of hurting religious feelings of Hindu devotees by trying to portray the Sabarimala temple issue as one of discrimination towards women.

The VHP secretary general also accused the Kerala government and Christian missionaries of wanting to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus, for which, they are using the Sabarimala issue.

Mr. Parande was in Mumbai to attend an annual function of a home for cancer patients managed by the VHP.