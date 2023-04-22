Ram Rajya possible only through caste census, says Akhilesh Yadav

April 22, 2023 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Lucknow:

Reiterating demand for a caste-based census, the Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday said Ram Rajya and Samajwad (Socialism) is only possible when a caste census is conducted.

He added that it is necessary to know the actual population of depressed sections within the society to frame policies and end discrimination, making democracy strong. “Ram Rajya, socialism is possible only when the caste census is done. Only after the caste census, there will be development of everyone, brotherhood will come, discrimination will end and democracy will become strong,” said Mr. Yadav.

The SP president has on multiple occasions called for a caste census. When a caste census is being conducted in neighbouring Bihar, why can’t it be done in Uttar Pradesh, he asked, adding that such a census is the only medium for successful upliftment of oppressed groups in the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We want caste census. Without knowing the actual count of various caste groups, their development is incomplete. For designing policies, it is needed to know the population of social groups, how will you win everyone’s trust without it?, Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas (with everyone’s support, everyone’s development) is not possible without caste census,” he had said in the recent Budget session of the State Assembly. The SP also has promised to initiate caste census within three months of coming to power.

Recently, the Backward Classes Cell of the party organised ‘caste census seminar’ across the State arguing that without knowing the actual counting of caste wise population, the development of deprived and exploited classes is not possible. The SP started these gatherings from Varanasi, the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.