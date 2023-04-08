ADVERTISEMENT

Ram Navami violence: civil society activists, ISF leaders stopped from visiting areas affected in West Bengal

April 08, 2023 10:23 pm | Updated 10:23 pm IST - Kolkata

Police said that prohibitory orders were in place in the violence-affected area

Shiv Sahay Singh
Shiv Sahay Singh

Police personnel route march at Rishra area to maintain law and order situation on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, in Hooghly on Thursday. | Photo Credit: ANI

A six-member team comprising civil society activists was on Saturday stopped by the police from visiting the areas affected by violence during Ram Navami celebrations at Rishra in Hooghly district of West Bengal.

The “fact-finding” team, led by retired Patna High Court judge L. Narasimha Reddy, was stopped near Konnagar before entering Rishra.

The police officers said that prohibitory orders were in place in the violence-affected area. Members of the team said that they would meet the Commissioner of Chandannagar Police and urge him to allow the team to visit violence-affected areas.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the team said that prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure only meant that assembly of people was barred.

The team is also scheduled to visit Shibpur in Howrah district on Sunday, and is also hoping to meet West Bengal Home Secretary B.P. Gopalika over the violence that had erupted over Ram Navami processions in Shibpur on March 30 and April 4 in Rishra.

In another development, leaders of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) were also stopped from visiting Rishra. “People at Rishra are peace-loving and united but some people did try to incite trouble here. Our objective was to go to Rishra and talk to the local administration on the prevailing situation,” the ISF leader said.

Earlier several leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including State party president Sukanta Majumdar and Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee were stopped from visiting Rishra. After violence during Ram Navami, the Calcutta High Court had directed the deployment of Central forces during Hanuman Jayanti on April 6. There were no reports of any violence during the Hanuman Jayanti celebrations.

The Left Front has called for a peace march on April 9 in Hooghly and on April 10 from Bally Khal to Shibpur.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

West Bengal / Kolkata

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US