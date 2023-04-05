Ram Navami violence | Bihar CM Nitish Kumar calls it ‘conspiracy’, says truth will come out soon

April 05, 2023 12:14 pm | Updated 12:14 pm IST - Patna

Days after communal tension and violence in Bihar’s Nalanda and Sasaram towns, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on April 5 said, “It was well-thought of conspiracy and truth behind violence would come out soon.”

When asked about Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s remark made during his recent Bihar visit at Nawada that “doors of BJP have been shut forever for Nitish Kumar”, Mr. Kumar asked, “Do they have any doors?”

“It was all a well-thought-of conspiracy and the truth behind violence [of Nalanda and Sasaram] will come out soon,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar told media persons in Patna.

“You all know nothing gets published in national media on what we say or do… all being controlled by them [BJP]. Now there is peace all around there [Nalanda and Sasaram],” added Mr. Kumar.

Following the Ram Navami processions, communal tension and violence erupted in Bihar’s Sasaram (district headquarter of Rohtas district) and Nalanda towns in which one person was killed in Nalanda. Several vehicles were torched and district administration had to impose Section 144 in the town. Meanwhile, in Sasaram, heavy patrolling was done by security forces to restore peace, law and order.

On April 2, Mr. Shah’s public meeting in Sasaram was cancelled claiming Section 144 was imposed (district administration, though, had denied this). However, he later visited Nawada and addressed a public meeting, where he reiterated strongly that now the doors of BJP have been shut forever for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Mr. Kumar has made a political turnaround several times to remain Chief Minister of the State.

Earlier, in August 2022, Mr. Kumar’s party JD(U) had severed its ruling ties with BJP in Bihar to form Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) Government with Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and other parties, including Left.

Mr. Kumar also alleged Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi-led All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader working for BJP. “Don’t you [media persons] see whatever we say does not get published in national newspapers but how much coverage they [AIMIM] get?”

Meanwhile, BJP legislators created pandemonium in State Assembly on Wednesday over violence in Sasaram and Nalanda. “If the State Government has any guts, let the Sasaram and Nalanda violence be probed by NIA [National Investigation Agency],” demanded BJP MLA Jibesh Mishra.