Ram Mandir Trust purchases 1.15 lakh sqft of land in Ayodhya

Ayodhya:

20 March 2021 11:48 IST

Trustee Anil Mishra said two plots of land situated in Ram Kot and Tehri Bazaar localities were purchased last week from a resident of Basti district.

The Sriram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra has purchased about 1.15 lakh square feet of land about 2-3 km away from Ram Janmabhoomi premises to develop facilities for security forces, devotees and for activities of the trust, an official of the trust said on Saturday.

Trustee Anil Mishra said two plots of land situated in Ram Kot and Tehri Bazaar localities were purchased last week from Harish Kumar Pathak, a resident of Basti district. The land has been bought at the rate of ₹690 per square feet, he said.

“We have paid a sum of ₹8 crore to the owner for the two plots,” he said.

Advertising

Advertising

Also Read Stone from Sita Eliya in Sri Lanka to be used for building Ram temple in Ayodhya

A survey is under way of properties adjoining the Ram Janmabhoomi premises for expansion of the temple land and a list is being prepared to ascertain their ownership. These properties include some Muslim houses and mosques.

Ayodhya Mayor Rishikesh Upadhyay said the survey is being carried out to find out the owners of these properties. “This will help to find out whether those residing here are tenants or owners of houses,” he said.

Trust secretary Champat Rai said the expansion of Ram Janmabhoomi premises will be done with mutual understanding and dialogue.

“We will purchase the land by paying the demanded price or we can give them an alternate land for the resettlement,” he said, adding the extension is being done to provide devotees the basic facilities.

In the first week of March, the trust purchased 7,285 square feet land adjacent to the Ram Janmabhoomi premises in Ayodhya, in accordance with its plan to expand the temple complex area to 107 acres from the present 70 acres. The trust bought the land for ₹1 crore.