Ram Mandir construction will be better and faster under Akhilesh: SP leader

‘We are opposing irregularities in the name of temple construction’

Samajwadi Party leader Ram Gopal Yadav said in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that Ram Temple in Ayodhya will be built faster and better if Akhilesh Yadav becomes the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh.

He was responding to a remark made by Home Minister Amit Shah at a political rally in Uttar Pradesh’s Chitrakoot that Mr. Akhilesh Yadav cannot stop the construction of Ram Mandir however much he tries.

“Who is stopping the construction of Ram Temple? We were opposing the financial irregularities done in the name of temple construction. Under Akhilesh, the temple will be built faster and better. I have read Shiv puran and Vishnu puran, but today I heard Modi puran,” Mr. Yadav said during a discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address in the Rajya Sabha.

He said policies were not being talked about but unparliamentary language is being used for Mr. Akhilesh Yadav.

“If you use abusive language for Akhilesh, call him a goon…will you get the votes,” he said during the debate adding that members of the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) were not being allowed in villages. “You should thank the Election Commission that it stopped election rallies......There are videos where people are chasing you [BJP] away,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh goes to the polls this month in a keenly watched fight.

Last year, speaking at an outreach programme for the Brahmin community, Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) had also promised to expedite the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya if it came to power with a full majority. The BJP has been promoting Ram Mandir as one of its main election planks.