Rally in Bhopal calls for action against BJP leader Kapil Mishra

“First, there was incitement, then stones were thrown and finally gunshots rang through the sky. This trajectory shows violence in New Delhi was premeditated,” alleged Aurangzeb Azam, a mechanical engineer, protesting here on Wednesday against the clashes that have snatched 23 lives, and injured scores of people in the national capital since Sunday.

Claiming that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attempted to divert the focus from the continuing protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, he alleged, “It wants the issue to take a communal tinge, become a Hindu-Muslim tussle. In all this confusion, the truth is lost.”

Arrest demanded

Around a hundred protesters gathered at the Rangmahal Road in Bhopal, demanding the arrest of BJP leader Kapil Mishra, who led a rally in favour of the contentious law on Sunday, following which violence erupted between factions in north-east Delhi. They alleged the complicity of Delhi Police in the arson.

“The Centre is frightened by the unity of those protesting and the Shaheen Baghs across the country,” said Anil Sadgopal, educationist.

Pointing out that the BJP did not consider the possession of a Voter Identity Card as proof of citizenship, he said, “By the same logic, is the government trying to say that it is invalid too, because it was formed after millions voted for them using the card?”

‘Causing confusion’

Even if no new questions were asked during the National Population Register update exercise, it did not cease to be contentious, he added. “The Centre has made diabolical statements hinting at the National Register of Citizens (NRC). The Home Minister has already stated from the highest platform in a democracy, the Parliament, that it will be implemented nationwide,” Mr. Sadgopal said.

Mr. Sadgopal alleged that the BJP’s standard practice was to make distinct remarks from different platforms to confuse everyone. “If the NRC is not going to be implemented all over the country, then why don’t they issue a notification stating that?” he asked.

Terming the violence “state sponsored”, Vijay Kumar, an activist, alleged, “People were shot in front of the police, which didn’t even react.”

For the past three months, there was no violence, he said, yet in the past three days the situation spiralled as supporters of the Citizenship Amendment Act took to the streets. “This clearly points to their active involvement in inciting violence,” he said.