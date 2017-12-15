Rally by Kashmiri separatists foiled

The authorities on Friday foiled a march called by separatists in Kashmir by placing parts of Srinagar and Anantnag under security restrictions.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH) chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) chief Yasin Malik were either detained or placed under house arrest during the day.

Security forces erected barricades in Srinagar and along the National Highway connecting the city with Anantnag. Train services were stopped in south Kashmir.

No Friday prayers were allowed at the historic Jamia Masjid. “Why is the government choking our political activities if it believes in democracy?” the APHC chairman said.

“Hundreds killed”

The Mirwaiz alleged that “hundreds of people, mostly youth, have been killed in the ‘Operation All-Out’”.

“The dictatorial approach of those in power is highly condemnable. The government has conceded its defeat by disallowing the rally,” the Mirwaiz added.