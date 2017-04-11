Rallies for Hanuman Jayanti in Bengal

Days after rallies were held in West Bengal to celebrate Ram Navami, both the ruling Trinamool Congress and the BJP held rallies for Hanuman Jayanti on Tuesday, a first for West Bengal.

While Suri, the district headquarters of Birbhum was on boil over a rally organised by the BJP, TMC leaders Lakshmi Ratan Shukla and Vaishali Dalmia were also present at the Hanuman Jayanti rallies.

Another important TMC leader, Sadhan Pande, was present at an event in Kolkata where a large statue of Hanuman was unveiled.

In some places like Basberia in the State’s Hooghly district, TMC councillor Amit Ghosh was present at an armed rally.

Meanwhile, violence was reported at the BJP rally at Suri. BJP supporters carrying saffron flags were stopped by the police and Rapid Action Force (RAF) personnel near the Barabagan area.

Senior police officers of the district said no permission had been given to hold the rally. The police said that they had to intervene when those rallying “tried to enter the more sensitive areas of the town with a mixed population”.

Baton charge

Police resorted to a baton charge to control the situation, leading to chaos.

TMC Birbhum district president Anubrata Mondal justified police action. “Dilip Ghosh (BJP State president) was supposed to attend this rally. He did not come himself but tried to incite the locals from Kolkata. These tactics will not work in Birbhum,” he said. Mr. Ghosh said that the permission had been cancelled at the last moment and alleged “police excesses” on the BJP supporters.