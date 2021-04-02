Rakesh Tikait’s convoy attacked in Rajasthan

The farmer leader was going to address a rally in Bansur town when the incident happened

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait’s convoy was allegedly attacked in Rajasthan’s Alwar district on Friday when he was going to address a farmers’ rally in Bansur town. A group of people pelted stones at the cavalcade, damaging the rear windscreen of his car.

Mr. Tikait was safe and did not get any injury. The farmer leader, who has been leading the agitation against the Centre’s agriculture sector laws for over four months, held the “goons of Bharatiya Janta Party” responsible for the attack.

“The goons of BJP indulged in a lethal attack [on our convoy] at Tatarpur intersection on Bansur road. This is the murder of democracy,” Mr. Tikait stated while posting a video clip of his car with the smashed window glass on Twitter.

Mr. Tikait addressed two rallies in Alwar district on Friday. He was travelling from Harsauli to Bansur when the attack allegedly with stones and iron rods took place. Police have detained four persons, including a student leader, in connection with the incident.

Block road

The BKU leader’s supporters and a large number of farmers from the region blocked the Bansur road after the attack. A huge police force was deployed in the area late in the evening.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha activists, staging a protest against the farm laws near Shahjahanpur on the Rajasthan-Haryana border, condemned the attack and demanded security for the agitating farmers.