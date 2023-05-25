ADVERTISEMENT

Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta appointed AAP's Haryana unit president

May 25, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi/Chandigarh

The announcement of the new office bearers by the AAP's Haryana unit comes at a time when the party is looking to further strengthen its base in the State, where polls are due next year.

PTI

A young supporter of AAP waving the party flag. Representational image. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday, May 25, 2023, constituted its Haryana unit and appointed Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta as its president with an eye on assembly polls in the State next year.

Mr. Gupta has emerged as the party's prominent face in the State.

Ashok Tanwar, former State Congress chief who joined the AAP after a brief association with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in April last year, has been appointed as the party's campaign committee chairman, according to a notification issued by AAP national organisation secretary Sandeep Pathak.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Journalist-turned-politician Anurag Dhanda has been named as senior state vice president and Balbir Singh Saini as state vice president. Saini, former Haryana Minister and INLD leader, had joined the AAP in March last year. The party also appointed Chowdhary Nirmal Singh as its national joint secretary.

The announcement of the new office bearers by the AAP's Haryana unit comes at a time when the party is looking to further strengthen its base in the State, where polls are due next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US