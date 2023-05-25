Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Gupta appointed AAP's Haryana unit president

May 25, 2023 12:40 pm | Updated 12:40 pm IST - New Delhi/Chandigarh

The Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday, May 25, 2023, constituted its Haryana unit and appointed Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Gupta as its president with an eye on assembly polls in the State next year.

Mr. Gupta has emerged as the party's prominent face in the State.

Ashok Tanwar, former State Congress chief who joined the AAP after a brief association with the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in April last year, has been appointed as the party's campaign committee chairman, according to a notification issued by AAP national organisation secretary Sandeep Pathak.

Journalist-turned-politician Anurag Dhanda has been named as senior state vice president and Balbir Singh Saini as state vice president. Saini, former Haryana Minister and INLD leader, had joined the AAP in March last year. The party also appointed Chowdhary Nirmal Singh as its national joint secretary.

The announcement of the new office bearers by the AAP's Haryana unit comes at a time when the party is looking to further strengthen its base in the State, where polls are due next year.