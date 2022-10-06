Rajputs need to take up arms again, says Sangeet Som

Former BJP MLA Sangeet Som. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA Sangeet Som has again created a controversy by alleging that the population of only a particular community is increasing and the Rajput community would need to take up arms in future to stop “ Sar Tan Se Juda” (beheading) and terrorism threats. Both the comments were aimed at the Muslim community which is the largest minority group in the State. The former MLA also targeted the Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kerala and alleged that only green flags were hoisted in the yatra, and hardly any national flag was used in the State.

Addressing a gathering of Rajput community under the banner of ‘Rajput Utthan Sabha’ in Meerut, Mr. Som said, “We have to be concerned about whose population is increasing. Our population is decreasing, but population of one community is increasing. It is possible that in future we would need to take up arms, when there is terrorism all around.”

The former MLA also targeted the Congress party’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. “I was watching the Congress’s yatra in Kerala, and only green flags were there... hardly any national flag was hoisted. Time is not far when even in western Uttar Pradesh green flag will be seen.”

Later, speaking with mediapersons, Mr. Som added, “Rajputs would need to pick up arms in future to stop Sir Tan Se Juda threats. When Rajput community picks up arms no one would dare to raise the threat of Sir Tan Se Juda and create terrorism.”

Sangeet Som, a two-term former MLA from Sardhana Assembly segment in Meerut, is considered a Hindu hardliner and named in many cases related to the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots. The Justice Vishnu Sahai Commission which was formed after the riots named him in the list of those responsible for the flare-up.

In 2015, the former MLA favoured imprisoning the family of Mohammed Akhlaq, who died in the Dadri lynching incident and promised bail for the accused in the case. The same year, the anti-cow slaughter campaigner had to deny reports that he was associated with two meat-processing and export companies. He lost in the 2022 Assembly election by a margin of more than 18,000 votes to Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Atul Pradhan.