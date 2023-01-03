Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits Dangri village

January 03, 2023 10:29 pm | Updated 10:29 pm IST - JAMMU

A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on January 3 visited the attack site at Rajouri, where militants killed six civilians in twin attacks recently.

The NIA team inspected the three houses where at least two attackers barged in and targeted civilians, who belonged to a particular faith, by opening indiscriminate fire. The site where the explosion took place on January 2 morning was also searched for traces of explosives and an impact assessment was carried out, sources said.

The NIA has not yet formally announced if it has taken over investigation in the case.

Meanwhile, the attackers remain unidentified and the security agencies are yet to identify any militant outfit behind the attack. Several forest areas in Poonch and Rajouri districts remain under the security agencies’ scanner and multiple searches were carried out on Tuesday.

The Jammu Kashmir police also announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for anyone sharing any information regarding the militants involved in the attack.

A cremation and curfew

Meanwhile, hundreds of locals gathered for the last rites and cremation of the victims on Tuesday Dangri village.

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh, the Divisional Commissioner and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Mukesh Singh also attended the rituals.

In Jammu’s Samba district, which shares a border with Pakistan, the local administration has imposed a night curfew in a one-kilometre area for a period of two months.

“In view of prevailing security situation vis-a-vis upcoming Republic Day, under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code, it has been ordered that no person or group of persons, shall move in the area up to one-km along the international border in district Samba from 9 pm to 6 am,” District Magistrate Samba, Anuradha Gupta, said.

It was expedient that the movement of people in border areas be regulated “so that there is better area domination by BSF in border areas and nefarious designs of forces inimical to Indian security are subverted”, the officials said.