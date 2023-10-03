ADVERTISEMENT

Rajouri operation continued for second day, 2 soldiers injured

October 03, 2023 08:06 am | Updated October 04, 2023 02:07 am IST - SRINAGAR

A joint team of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police had cordoned off the Broh and Soom forest belts in the Kalakote area on Monday following information about suspicious movement, officials said.

The Hindu Bureau

Security personnel conduct a cordon and search operation at Tatapani following information about suspicious movement, in Rajouri on October 2, 2023 | Photo Credit: ANI

A massive anti-militancy operation being carried out with the help of high-tech gadgets, including drones, continued for the second day on Tuesday in the Pir Panjal valley’s Rajouri. At least two soldiers were injured during a gunfight that took place on Monday night in the area.

The operation was started on Monday following a specific intelligence about the movement of some unidentified individuals generated by the J&K Police in Kalakote. “Intense operations are under progress,” Lt. Col. Suneel Bartwal, Jammu-based Defence spokesman, said.

Two soldiers were injured in the initial exchange of fire. Official sources said two to three militants were hiding in the forest areas of Kalakote.

The joint operation of the Army and the police saw drones and electronic surveillance being maintained a close vigil on the forest area. Additional troops were rushed to the area to throw an extra layer of security cover around the encounter site to ensure that the trapped militants could not escape the encounter site.

The Army said the operation was progressing slowly due to tough terrain and to avoid any collateral damage. “The operation is still under progress. It’s based on timely and accurate intelligence and that there is full synergy with the J&K Police,” the official said.

The Pir Panjal valley, which is home to dense forest with the Line of Control on one side, saw heightened militancy this year, which left over 10 soldiers dead. Security forces also killed a number of militants in the recent operations and arrested several locals supporting the militants.

