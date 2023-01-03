Rajouri attacks | Terror has no place in civilised society, says Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

January 03, 2023 12:36 pm | Updated 12:36 pm IST - New Delhi

Terrorism has no place in a civilised society, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said on January 3 while expressing his anguish at the two back-to-back terror attacks in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir in which six people were killed.

Among the six killed in the attacks in a village in Rajouri on Sunday and Monday were two children.

"Extremely pained by the two terror attacks in Rajouri, Jammu & Kashmir, in which 6 precious lives including two children have been lost, and 15 people have been injured. We unequivocally condemn these heinous terror attacks, particularly against Kashmiri Pandits in the State," Mr. Kharge said on Twitter.

"Terrorism has absolutely no place in a civilised society. The nation is together on this issue. We stand with our security forces who are courageously battling terror in J&K on daily basis." He also sent his heartfelt condolences to the families and loved ones of those who had lost their lives in the attacks.

Samiksha Sharma (16) and Vihan Kumar Sharma (4) were killed in a blast in Rajouri's Dangri village on January 2. The explosion took place near the house of Pritam Lal, a victim of the attack on Sunday, locals said. Six people were killed in the two incidents. Four people were killed when suspected terrorists opened fire on three houses in the village Sunday evening.

Fourteen hours later, an improvised explosive device (IED) went off in the village, killing cousins Samiksha and Vihan.

The terrorists, locals claimed, had planted the IED on Sunday itself and it was missed during the scanning by police and security officials.