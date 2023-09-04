Rajnath trains guns on Congress leaders in poll-bound Rajasthan over Udhayanidhi Stalin's remarks

September 04, 2023 05:44 pm | Updated 05:44 pm IST - Jaisalmer

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 4 hit out at the opposition over DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments on Sanatan Dharma, wondering why Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Ashok Gehlot are "silent" on the issue. Addressing a public meeting at Ramdevra here on the launch of the third round of the BJP's Parivartan Yatra in Rajasthan, he also took a jibe at Rahul Gandhi, saying Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on south pole of Moon, but "Rahulyaan" could neither be launched nor landed.

On Udhayanidhi Stalin's comments, Mr. Singh said, "I want to ask [Rajasthan Chief Minister] Ashok Gehlot why he does not speak, why Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, [Congress president Mallikarjun] Kharge do not say what is their thinking on Sanatan Dharma." He said the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), a part of the INDIA bloc, has hurt Sanatan Dharma and the Congress leaders are "silent" on the issue.

"INDIA bloc members should apologise for the insult to Sanatan Dharma or the country won't forgive them," he said. The DMK leader should be asked for an explanation over his comments, Singh said and added that "Sanatan Dharma considers the world a family and gives the message of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' [the world is one family]".

He added that it is the Sanatan Dharma in which ants are fed flour and snakes are offered milk and their long life is wished for. Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin alleged that Sanatan Dharma was against equality and social justice, and that it should be eradicated.

Udhayanidhi Stalin, son of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, also likened Sanatan Dharma to coronavirus, malaria, and dengue fever, and said such things should not be opposed but destroyed.

Targeting the INDIA alliance, the Defence Minister said it was formed to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi from returning to power, but the alliance will face defeat.

On naming the alliance INDIA, he said the opposition parties have kept a “dangerous” name.

“If there is an alliance, it should be for increasing the country's respect. This alliance was formed so that Modi does not come to power under any circumstances,” he said. “What is their condition — naam bade darshan chhote... I would like to tell them that this name is very dangerous. We also once gave the slogan of Shining India, we were defeated and you have formed INDIA, your defeat is certain,” he said.

The BJP-led NDA had given 'India Shining' slogan during the 2004 Lok Sabha elections but faced defeat.

Referring to the country's space missions Mangalyaan, Chandrayaan and Aditya-L1, Singh said scientists have made the country proud.

“The Congress also tries to raise questions on this too in a subdued tone, but when it sees the mood of the country, it maintains silent,” he alleged. "Chandrayaan-3 was launched and it successfully landed on the Moon, but for 20 years, 'Rahulyaan' could neither be launched nor landed," he added. The Union Minister also attacked the Congress unit in Rajasthan, where polls are due later this year, saying the party is trying to gain support by invoking the 'Hindu-Muslim' issue and the 'backward'.

Training his guns on Mr. Gehlot, Mr. Singh said the Rajasthan Chief Minister is sitting in the driver's seat but someone else is pressing the clutch and someone else the accelerator.

He asserted that the victory of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is certain in Rajasthan. The Minister also highlighted the central government's achievements. Meanwhile, BJP State president C.P. Joshi termed the Gehlot government 'Mughaliya government' and that it will soon be thrown out of power.

Former Chief Minister and BJP leader Vasundhra Raje also attacked the government over law and order, crime against women, paper leak and other issues.

Leader of Opposition Rajendra Rathore, Union ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Arjun Ram Meghwal and other leaders also addressed the leaders.

Mr. Singh flagged off the third Parivartan Yatra which will pass through 51 constituencies of Jodhpur division, Ajmer and Nagaur districts in 18 days.

The first yatra was launched by party president J.P. Nadda from Ranthambore, Sawai Madhopur on Saturday, while the second one was launched from Beneshwar Dham in Dungarpur by Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday.

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will launch the fourth yatra from Gogamedi, Hanumangrh on Tuesday.

The yatras will cover all 200 assembly constituencies during which Kisan chaupal, motorcycle rallies, meeting of women, dalit chaupals and public meetings will be organised to seek votes for the party.

