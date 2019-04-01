Rajnath pitches PM’s ‘graft-free’ record at Uttarakhand rallies

The BJP has given a corruption-free government under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, besides setting the country on the path of becoming one of the largest economies of the world, Union Minister Rajnath Singh said at a series of rallies in Uttarakhand.

Addressing poll rallies in Pithoragarh, Gopeshwar, Kotdwar and Jhabrera, he said Mr. Modi has piloted the country steadily on the path of development.

In Pithoragarh, canvassing for BJP MP Ajay Tamta, who has been renominated from Almora (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency, Mr. Singh said the Congress should learn from the BJP how a government should be run and accused the grand old party of always doing politics over the issue of development.

“India, which ranked 11th in the list of world economies in 2013, has jumped to the sixth position and will stand 5th in the list over the next six months. If the pace of development continues, India will be the third largest economy in the world by 2028,” the Home Minister said at the rally at the D.S. Bisht ground in Pithoragarh.

“How a government is run is something the Congress should learn from the BJP. There has not been a single charge of corruption against any Minister in the Modi Cabinet in the last five years,” he said.

In the Almora (reserved) Lok Sabha constituency, BJP’s Ajay Tamta is pitted against arch rival Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Pradeep Tamta.

Referring to Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s proposed minimum income guarantee scheme aiming to lift five crore families out of poverty, Mr. Singh said, “The poverty alleviation slogan was first given by Jawaharlal Nehru and carried forward by Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi. It is being repeated by Rahul Gandhi who is promising to put ₹72,000 into the account of every poor person.”

“It is a fake promise like the slogan of poverty alleviation,” he said.

He also attacked the Congress president for being “abusive” towards the Prime Minister, saying it was not just a post but an institution.

The Union Home Minister praised Trivendra Singh Rawat, saying the Uttarakhand Chief Minister was the only one to envision a universal health scheme much before the Centre launched Ayushman Bharat.

‘Courtroom pledge’

At a rally in Gopeshwar, Mr. Singh began his speech in the manner of a courtroom pledge to state only the truth. “I will state only the truth and nothing but the truth,” he said.

“Those who came before us (Congress governments) left without keeping their promises. We believe in looking straight into the eyes and talking. If we continue to grow at the current pace we will be among the three biggest economies in the world by 2028,” Mr. Singh said.