Rajnath lauds Adityanath, says mere mention of his name gives criminals the shivers

Rajnath unveiled a statue of Adityanath's religious guru Avaidyanath in Maharajganj in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

Lavishing praises on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday said no one can cast doubts on his honesty and that mere mention of his name gives criminals the shivers.

Mr Singh, a senior BJP leader, unveiled a statue of Adityanath's religious guru Avaidyanath in Maharajganj in poll-bound Uttar Pradesh.

He said Mr Adityanath is walking on the path shown to him by his religious guru.

Describing Mr Adityanath as a personality who can play multiple roles, Mr Singh said he is working for strengthening both 'sanatan dharma' and the state.

Underlining that there should be proper law and order to ensure development, Mr Singh said, "Criminals start shivering on hearing Yogi's name and their hearts start beating fast." "No one can doubt Mr Adityanath's honesty, even if they are sleeping," he said.

Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls early next year.

Mr Singh also hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his strong leadership and said after consulting him, he has given instructions to armed forces personnel not to initiate any attack but to give befitting reply to any instigation from other countries.

Mr Singh also recalled his student days at Gorakhpur University and said he had long association with Gorakhnath peeth head Avaidyanath.

Speaking at the event, CM Adityanath hailed Singh and said that working along with Prime Minister Modi, he has strengthened the security of the country.