Rajesh Ram may be new Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee president

Patna

28 August 2021 22:08 IST

In addition, eight working presidents may be named

Amid hectic political developments in the Chhattisgarh unit of the Congress party, the Bihar Pradesh Congress Committee (BPCC) is likely to get party MLA Rajesh Ram its as new president replacing the incumbent Madan Mohan Jha, who had put in his papers shortly after the party’s dismal performance in the Assembly polls last year. The BPCC is also likely to have eight working presidents.

Recently, the Congress had changed its Jharkhand chief by appointing party leader Rajesh Thakur, with four new working presidents. Mr. Thakur replaced Rameshwar Oraon. The four new working presidents appointed were Geeta Koda, Bandhu Tirkey, Jaishankar Mahto and Shahzada Anwar.

“The party high command may announce the name of MLA Rajesh Ram as new BPCC chief in a day or two. Besides, the names of eight working presidents too could be announced,” a senior Congress party leader in Bihar told The Hindu. Mr. Rajesh Ram is the MLA from Kutumba in Aurangabad district and also chairman of the SC/ST cell of BPCC. Some of the candidates likely to be named working presidents of the BPCC are Pravin Singh Kushwaha, Kumar Ashish, Manoj Kumar Singh, Amita Bhushan and Chandan Yadav.

The incumbent president Madan Mohan Jha was appointed BPCC chief in 2017 replacing the then State party president Ashok Choudhary who, later, joined the JD(U). Mr. Jha had put in his papers soon after the Assembly elections, in which the Congress won only 19 seats.

Rajesh Ram as the potential BPCC chief is said to be the choice of Bhakt Charan Das, who is in charge of the Congress in Bihar. Earlier, some senior State party leaders of the Congress part had met Rahul Gandhi in view of the imminent revamp of the State unit.

Some of the leaders are said to have suggested judicious representation as per the caste combination and regional balance in the BPCC.

“If Mr. Ram becomes the new BPCC chief, then it will be a one-sided decision taken by the party in-charge of the State as senior leaders were not consulted for any suggestions. This decision will harm the party instead of making it strong, as no one knows Mr. Ram in the north Bihar region,” said Kishore Kumar Jha, All India Congress Committee member from Bihar. Mr. Jha added, “This was the golden opportunity for the party to have appointed a new BPCC president in consultation with senior State party leaders as it will also impact upcoming U.P. polls.”