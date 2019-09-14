Rajeev Kumar fails to turn up at CBI office

A day after the CBI issued summons to former Kolkata Police Commissioner Rajeev Kumar to appear before the agency, the senior IPS officer on Saturday failed to turn up at its headquarters in the city.

The Calcutta High Court had on Friday vacated the interim order providing him protection from arrest by the CBI in the Saradha scam, following which he was issued summons by the Central agency. A team of CBI officers met their counsel Y J Dastoor, who had represented the agency in the High Court, and discussed their options for more than a hour.

“We are discussing the matter with our lawyers,” CBI Joint Director Pankaj Srivastava told journalists. Asked what action would the agency taker against Mr. Kumar, “We cannot disclose that,” he said.

Mr. Kumar, who is posted as Additional Director General, CID, remained untraced in the day.

The CBI served notice on him under Section 160 of The Code of Criminal Procedure in the multi-crore scam. Mr. Kumar was part of the Special Investigation Team ( SIT) set up by the West Bengal government to probe the case before the agency took it up in 2014. In February, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee sat in dharna when the CBI tried to question the former Kolkata Police Commissioner.