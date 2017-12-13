Raje launches new projects on government’s 4th anniversary

Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje on Wednesday dedicated to the public and laid the foundation stones for new projects worth ₹2,237 crore, while announcing a reduction in the interest rate on agricultural loans to 5.5%, at a function marking her government’s fourth anniversary at Swarna Jayanti Stadium in Jhunjhunu.

Ms. Raje made a slew of announcements at the function, while affirming that the Bharatiya Janata Party government was dedicated to people's welfare and would fulfil all its promises during the last one year of its tenure. She honoured the widows of Army personnel from Jhunjhunu district who lost their lives while on duty.

However, the people who were looking forward to an announcement for the formation of five new districts in the state were left disappointed. Asked about the lack of the announcement, Public Works Department Minister Yunus Khan, who also attended the function, said it was the Chief Minister's prerogative.

Ms. Raje announced an increase in the upper age limit for government jobs from 35 years to 40 years and said as many as 1.4 lakh new government jobs would be created next year. For the farmers of Jhunjhunu district, she announced an early completion of the long-pending Kumbha Ram lift canal project.

The Chief Minister said all hospitals, including the government ones, would provide free treatment to road accident victims for 48 hours and the government hospitals would conduct angiography free of cost for everyone.