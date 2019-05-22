Rajbhar replaces Rajbhar

A day after sacking Cabinet Minister Om Prakash Rajbhar, Uttar Pradesh Governor Ram Naik on Tuesday allocated his portfolio of Backward Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment to Minister of State Anil Rajbhar.
“Anil Rajbhar has been given additional responsibility of Backward Welfare and Divyangjan Empowerment department on the recommendation of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath,” an official release issued here said.
Anil Rajbhar was holding the charge of Home Guards, Prantiya Raksha Dal, Armymen Welfare and the Food Processing and Civil Defence as the MoS with independent charge.
The Governor had on Monday sacked SBSP leader Om Prakash Rajbhar on the recommendation of the CM.
