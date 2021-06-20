Rajbhar in talks with AAP, TMC to form front

Om Prakash Rajbhar.

Ballia (U.P.)

20 June 2021 23:26 IST

Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha will counter BJP: SBSP chief

The president of the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP), Om Prakash Rajbhar, on Sunday said that he is trying to bring Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee, Aam Aadmi Party convener Arvind Kejriwal and Shiv Sena president Uddhav Thackeray on a common platform, and form an effective front to counter the BJP.

The SBSP had contested the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections in alliance with the BJP but later parted ways.

The Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh are slated for early next year.

Advertising

Advertising

Meeting with AAP leader

“Yesterday, I met AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh, and his approach was positive. He has given in-principle approval to be a part of the Bhagidari Sankalp Morcha. The final decision about joining the Morcha will be taken by Mr. Kejriwal. In this regard, there will be a meeting with Mr. Kejriwal in Delhi next week,” Mr. Rajbhar told PTI.

When asked whether Mr. Kejriwal was ready to join the Morcha despite the presence of Asaduddin Owaisi’s AIMIM, the SBSP chief said, “The need of the hour is to stop the BJP. If the BJP can join hands with Mehbooba Mufti, then Mr. Kejriwal and Mr. Owaisi too can come on the same platform to stop the BJP.”

‘TMC and Shiv Sena’

Mr. Rajbhar said, “My effort will be to bring TMC chief Ms. Banerjee and Shiv Sena president Mr. Thackeray on a platform, and form an effective front to counter the BJP.”

The SBSP chief said he has already held talks with Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and a general secretary of the TMC.

Mr. Raut’s visit

“Mr. Raut is likely to visit Lucknow soon, and decisive talks in this regard will be held with him,” Mr. Rajbhar said.

In the 2017 Assembly elections, the SBSP contested eight seats and won four.

Mr. Rajbhar was made a Cabinet Minister but he resigned later.