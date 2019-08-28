Rajbhar booked for using provocative language

Former Uttar Pradesh Minister and Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party chief Om Prakash Rajbhar has been booked for allegedly using provocative language against the ruling BJP during a public meeting here.

Kopaganj police station in-charge Vinay Kumar Singh on Tuesday said that based on a complaint by BJP leader Akhilesh Rajbhar, an FIR has been lodged under various sections of the Indian Penal Code against Om Prakash Rajbhar, and investigations are on.

Addressing a meeting in Ghosi of Mau district on Sunday, Om Prakash Rajbhar had said, “The BJP has given me immense pain. I get angry on seeing them and feel that I should pick up a sword like Maharaj Suheldev and behead any BJP leader I can lay my eyes on.”

Reacting to the FIR, party general secretary Arun Rajbhar said, “It is an attempt to gag Om Prakash Rajbhar. We are not going to be cowed down by such tactics. This is indicative of the BJP’s frustrations.”