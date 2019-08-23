Rajasthan’s ITIs to be modernised for skill education

As part of the efforts to connect skills with education, the Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) in Rajasthan will be modernised for facilitating their role in addressing the needs of industry by evolving expertise in different sectors. In addition to the traditional training modules, skill studies are being promoted among the ITI students to provide them a better exposure.

Experts and State government officials deliberated on the strategies to improve skills and entrepreneurship at a conclave of ITI principals held at the Bhartiya Skill Development University (BSDU), which practises Swiss dual system of education by blending real time industry exposure with world-class machinery in its curriculum, here earlier this week.

Academic and industrial experts laid emphasis on equipping the youth with the necessary skills and education to help create an “employment-ready workforce” for industry in the future. “While studying for a graduation degree, the training in different skills will open up new possibilities for career growth,” BSDU president Surjit Singh Pabla said.

The participants in the conclave, including 300 ITI principals from across the State, threw light on the scope for giving academic facilities and practical exposure to the ITI students. The trainees, who will be given pre-admission in BSDU during their study in ITIs, will learn new traits from Swiss trainers through a curriculum designed by industry experts.

‘Expand curriculum’

Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation’s Managing Director Samit Sharma said the ITIs should expand their curriculum and make productive use of facilities offered by other institutions. State Skill, Employment & Entrepreneurship Secretary Naveen Jain said modernisation would improve infrastructure of ITIs and motivate the students to keep innovating and think of new ideas.

The Swiss dual system was highlighted at the conclave as a unique concept with the focus on customised practical industrial training along with theoretical knowledge.