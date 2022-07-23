Anti-mining seer Vijay Das succumbs to his burn injuries, in Delhi hospital

Representational image only.

July 23, 2022 11:39 IST

Vijay Das’ body is sent for autopsy, after which it will be taken to Barsana in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathur district for cremation.

Vijay Das, a monk who had immolated himself during a demonstration against illegal stone mining in the hills near Deeg in Rajasthan’s Bharatpur district, succumbed to his burn injuries at Safdarjung Hospital in New Delhi early on July 23. He was admitted to the hospital in a critical condition with 80% burns on Thursday.

The monk died at about 2.30 a.m. in the hospital during the treatment. His body was sent for autopsy, after which it will be taken to Barsana in Uttar Pradesh’s Mathur district for cremation. Vijay Das had set himself on fire all of a sudden at the protest site on Wednesday. He was rushed to Jaipur for treatment and was later shifted to the hospital in New Delhi.

The hills of Kankachal and Adi Badri near Deeg form part of the famous Braj Chaurasi pilgrimage circuit. Seers looking after the pilgrimage had been demanding since long the removal of stone quarries and declaration of the entire region as a forest area through a notification to stop any kind of mining activities.

After the State government assured the protesters that a notification would be issued within 15 days, the monks called off their prolonged agitation. The State government has since decided to transfer 662.25-hectare land in Sikri tehsil and 95.15-hectare land in Pahari tehsil to the Forest Department with the instructions to carry out an intensive plantation.

The mines operating the hilly terrain will be shifted elsewhere following the forest area notification. Over 40 mines were being operated in the area since their allotment between 2000 and 2018, while the hills were left out of a 2009 notification which had declared large parts of Deeg and Kaman tehsils as forest areas.

BJP MP from Bharatpur Ranjita Koli said on Saturday that Vijay Das had fallen a victim to the activities of the powerful mining mafia playing havoc with the ecology in Bharatpur district. “The protest against this by our seers and common people will be reason for the downfall of Congress government in Rajasthan,” Ms. Koli tweeted.