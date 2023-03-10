Rajasthani diaspora to take part in global conclave in Jaipur in September

March 10, 2023 03:42 am | Updated March 09, 2023 09:16 pm IST - JAIPUR

Non-resident Rajasthanis (NRRs) from all over the world will participate in the International Rajasthani Conclave to be held on September 23 and 24 this year, in Jaipur. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot approved a proposal to organise the mega event here on Thursday while sanctioning an additional Budget provision of ₹5 crore for the conclave.

The two-day conclave will be organised under the aegis of the State government’s Industries Department and the Rajasthan Foundation. Mr. Gehlot had announced holding of the event in the 2023-24 State Budget with the objective of bringing together and networking with the NRRs.

The conclave will feature interesting sessions on subjects such as Rajasthani pride, literature, business, traditions, music, art, culture, social welfare, entrepreneurship, food and entertainment. A special session on entrepreneurship and investment opportunities will also be held.

While the overseas entrepreneurs from different parts of the world will attend the conclave, the Pravasi Samman Award announced in the NRR policy will also be inaugurated during the event.

Rajasthan Foundation’s Commissioner Dhiraj Srivastava said here that several steps had been taken during the last three years for strengthening the relationship with the NRRs and various programmes were organised to connect the migrant Rajasthanis with their motherland.

The International Rajasthani Conclave was held for the first time in 2000, realising the significance of the Rajasthani diaspora, after which the Union government organised the Pravasi Bharatiya Divas on the same lines in 2003. Mr. Srivastava said the Rajasthan Foundation had played an important role in helping the NRRs during the pandemic as well as during the Russia-Ukraine war.

