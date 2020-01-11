Other States

Rajasthan withdraws notification that granted temporary bar licences to hotels along major roads

more-in

Rajasthan government issued a notification of changes in bar license rules last week which paved way for hotels and restaurants located in 30-feet-wide roads getting temporary bar licenses.

The Rajasthan government has reversed its decision granting temporary bar licenses to hotels and restaurants along major roads in the state.

A notification of changes in bar license rules was issued was last week which paved way for hotels and restaurants located in 30-feet-wide roads getting temporary bar licenses.

The decision was opposed by several organisations and activists who alleged that it will encourage liquor consumption.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with officials on Friday and directed them to withdraw the notification.

He also asked the officials to prepare a plan for effective reforms and transparency in the excise system, according to a release.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Other States
Rajasthan
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 11, 2020 2:30:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/rajasthan-withdraws-notification-that-granted-temporary-bar-licences-to-hotels-along-major-roads/article30542314.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY