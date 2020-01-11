Rajasthan withdraws notification that granted temporary bar licences to hotels along major roads

The Rajasthan government has reversed its decision granting temporary bar licenses to hotels and restaurants along major roads in the state.
A notification of changes in bar license rules was issued was last week which paved way for hotels and restaurants located in 30-feet-wide roads getting temporary bar licenses.
The decision was opposed by several organisations and activists who alleged that it will encourage liquor consumption.
Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot held a meeting with officials on Friday and directed them to withdraw the notification.
He also asked the officials to prepare a plan for effective reforms and transparency in the excise system, according to a release.
