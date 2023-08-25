HamberMenu
Rajasthan will be made tuberculosis-free by 2025, says CM Gehlot

He lays foundation stones for new medical institutions and flags off 70 new ambulances

August 25, 2023 12:53 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - JAIPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. | Photo Credit: ANI

Rajasthan will be made tuberculosis-free by 2025 with sustained efforts in the healthcare sector, while the disease has been eradicated in 29 village panchayats of the State, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said here on Thursday. Rajasthan is the first State to declare the panchayat areas as tuberculosis-free.

Mr. Gehlot laid the foundation stones for new medical institutions and flagged off 70 new ambulances at a programme here, while reiterating the State government’s commitment to provide health services in the remote areas. Rajasthan had 6% of the country’s tuberculosis patients and they were being identified for treatment at the village panchayat level, Mr. Gehlot said.

The Chief Minister said four districts of the State had been awarded silver medals and four bronze medals at the national level for excellent work in the tuberculosis eradication in 2022. While this indicated the State government’s achievement in dealing with the disease, continuous efforts were being made to make Rajasthan the leading State in all sectors, Mr. Gehlot said.

Rajasthan had emerged as a model State in health and education and was the first State to enact a law to give the right to health to the common people, Mr. Gehlot said, adding that the model was being praised all over the country. Good human resource could develop from a robust health and education infrastructure, he said.

