Rajasthan wakes up to life in the slow lane

Normal life disrupted with prohibitory orders imposed in State; fear of lockdown triggers panic buying

The prohibitory orders imposed in entire Rajasthan after the detection of three fresh COVID-19 positive cases in Jhunjhunu disrupted normal life in several parts of the State on Thursday, with the roads and markets wearing a deserted look, public and private functions being called off and people mostly staying indoors.

Residents of Jhunjhunu town, where curfew was clamped in a one-km radius area around the infected family’s house for two days, were in a state of shock. Jhunjhunu Collector U.D. Khan said about 350 teams of the Medical & Health Department had started an intense surveillance in three zones to trace those who came in contact with the COVID-19-positive couple and their daughter. “The screening of the entire population will be done to ensure that no positive cluster is formed in the town,” said Mr. Khan. About 20 persons whom the family had met during the last 10 days after their arrival from Italy were shifted to a special isolation ward at a medical facility in Churela village, situated 16 km away from the district headquarters.

The prohibitory orders imposed under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code as a medical emergency, disallowing the assembly of 20 or more persons at public places, led to panic buying of essential items by people in Jaipur, who fear a complete lockdown in the days to come. Pappu Meena, handling the counter at Taza Phal Sabzi Bhandar in Jaipur's Jawahar Nagar locality, said buyers were stockpiling vegetables and fruits because of uncertainty. “I feel there is no need to panic because the supplies are unhindered, but Section 144 has instilled an apprehension among the people,” he said.

Rumours hit business

Arif Ali, a shopkeeper selling fish and chicken in the nearby Gole Market, said people were eating lesser quantity of non-vegetarian food after a rumour spread about infection in meat, which had also reduced consumption in hotels. “Prohibitory orders or no orders, we are in the market to sell our goods. Why should people panic?”

The tourism and hospitality industry in the desert State, which came to a grinding halt after the outbreak of COVID-19 was reported, is set to get the shock of prohibitory orders with the closure of all tourist places and historical monuments. Ramakant Saini, a security guard outside Pink Square Mall, said the government’s decision to curtail movements would lead to loss of livelihood for thousands of poor people in the city.

As the educational institutions were already closed and the Rajasthan University and the State Board of Secondary Education postponed their examinations till March 31, several colleges switched to the online mode of education. “We submitted our projects online for assessment today. In the normal course, our submissions are thoroughly scrutinised by the faculty in the class interactions,” said Daksh Mathur, a student of Aayojan School of Architecture.

R.S. Khangarot, principal of Agrawal Post-Graduate College, said though the teaching activities and exams had been suspended, the institution was open for routine administrative work and faculty members were attending the college for planning of the next academic session. “Section 144 is not applicable inside the college,” he remarked when asked about prohibitory orders.

The Rajasthan Tent Dealers Kiraya Vyavasaya Samiti has decided to get an undertaking from those booking the tents for their events that they will not invite more than 50 guests. Samiti president Ravi Jindal said a large number of bookings had been cancelled either by the customers themselves or on the request of dealers.