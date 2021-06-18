Rajasthan waives mandi duty on forest produce

JAIPUR

18 June 2021 04:13 IST

Relief for tribal population and the traders dealing with tendu leaves and timber and non-wood products

The Rajasthan government has waived mandi duty and farmers’ welfare cess for the forest produce sold outside the Krishi Upaj Mandi premises to extend relief to tribal population and the traders dealing with tendu leaves and timber and non-wood products. The decision has led to abolition of the duty regime which was in force for the last 40 years.

The relevant provisions under Section 17 of the Rajasthan Krishi Upaj Mandi Act, 1961, have been amended after a decision was taken jointly by the State government’s Forest and Agriculture Departments. Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (Head of Forest Force) Shruti Sharma said here on Thursday the decision would also enable the traders to get the refund of duty and cess which they had paid this year.

The government’s move would streamline the departmental marketing system and give the much-needed reprieve to the traders who bring the forest produce to the locations outside the mandis for selling them, Ms. Sharma said. The State government had earlier partially rolled back the 2% farmers’ welfare cess in respect of some farm produce, such as jowar, bajra, maize, cumin and isabgol.

Advertising

Advertising

Amid the farmers’ protest against the Centre’s agriculture sector laws, the State government had in December brought two amnesty schemes providing relief to the Krishi Upaj Mandi traders and agro-processing units. The schemes provided exemption and interest waiver on mandi duty and other penalties.

The interest waiver scheme was implemented in Krishi Upaj Mandis for 75% rebate on the interest payable in respect of mandi duty, allocation fee and other dues to facilitate early disposal of cases. It also provided relief to the traders of fruits and vegetables as well as the owners of farm processing units.